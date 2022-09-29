AIZAWL: The Mizoram police has issued an advisory for the general public in the state, cautioning them from spreading rumours on social media about alleged “child lifters/kidnappers” in the state.

The Mizoram police further said that spread of such rumours lead to panic among the general public in the state.

“Of late, some false news/rumours about child lifters/kidnappers have been circulating on various Social Media (SM) platforms, leading to unnecessary panic and distress among the general public,” the Mizoram police stated in a statement.

The Mizoram police added that panic and distress among the general public may lead to people of the state to take laws into their hand.

“This can also lead to an undesirable consequence of general public taking law into their hands, as observed in some parts of the country, based on unverified misleading rumours/false news,” Mizoram police stated.

Also read: Over 6000 children of Myanmar refugees enrolled in Mizoram schools

The Mizoram police said that spreading of rumours on social media may invite legal action.

“Posting of unverified/unconfirmed rumours & false news, which can create panic and fear among the general public is a very serious issue and can invite legal action against those responsible for the same,” the Mizoram police added.

“…general public is hereby cautioned not to forward or share such unverified rumours, and to immediately inform/approach police to get them verified/confirmed,” the Mizoram police further said.

It said: “If anyone has information that someone promoting/sharing such kind of rumours and/or when they suspect any wrong doing, we request you to please inform the local police and senior police officers immediately for needful action.”