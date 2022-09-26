GUWAHATI: All the eight states in the Northeast – Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura – are likely to be lashed by heavy rains on September 26 and 27.

SEPTEMBER 26:

Heavy rain is likely to lash the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 26.

On the other hand, fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms has been forecast over Sikkim on the same day.

SEPTEMBER 27:

Heavy rain has been forecast over Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Meanwhile, fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, widespread or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Sikkim on September 27-28.