Guwahati: Assam’s largest dairy cooperative, Purabi Dairy, is set to revolutionize the dairy sector with the introduction of prefabricated Purabi Milk Booths at various strategic locations across the state. In the initial phase, multiple Purabi Milk Booths will be established in Guwahati city, offering a wide range of Purabi and Mother Dairy products to consumers.

As part of this initiative, the first Purabi Milk Booth was unveiled at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on December 6, by GMCH Deputy Medical Superintendent Ujjal Sarma in presence of MD of WAMUL SB Bose and Marketing Head SM Hussain.

Addressing the gathering, GMCH Deputy Medical Superintendent Ujjal Sarma said: “With the establishment of this milk booth, the staff at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, as well as patients and their attendants, can now access fresh and pure milk and milk products. This development is poised to significantly enhance the well-being of patients and visitors alike.”

SB Bose, MD of WAMUL, said, “ Over the next 3-6 months, we plan to introduce approximately 18 such milk booths in various locations of Guwahati city and adjoining markets. These booths, operated by franchisees, will provide employment opportunities for two-three people per booth across channels,” he said.

Earlier, two Purabi Parlours were inaugurated at Purabi Dairy premises in Panjabari and the Purabi Cattle Feed Plant in Changsari, opposite AIIMS.

These innovative parlours, designed in an Independent Self Service (ISS) format, cater to the evolving preferences of the new generation of consumers.

The parlours feature Purabi’s entire product range, including various types of pouch milk (toned, standard, and full cream), curds, lassi, fresh cream, ghee, and honey.

Additionally, consumers can explore complementary products from the Mother Dairy basket, such as butter, cheese, milkshakes, flavored milk, masala chaas, canned sweets, Mother Dairy ice cream, and Safal packed fresh vegetables and processed veggies.

In addition to Purabi Parlours, the cooperative is now installing Purabi Milk Booths across different towns in subsequent phases.

These pre-fabricated booths, a first in the Northeast for milk distribution, are specifically designed to maintain the cold chain for dairy products.

The booths are insulated and capable of withstanding high temperatures, ensuring the quality of products stored in visi coolers, chest coolers, and deep freezers. Combining modern aesthetics with operational efficiency, these booths are introduced under the Company Owned Franchisee Operated (COFO) model, presenting a unique business opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The key advantage of these pre-fabricated Purabi Milk Booths is the swift setup process, allowing franchisees to commence operations within two days of completing formalities. This significantly reduces the time required to establish a similar store.