A popular online news channel in Assam was hacked during live broadcast.

The online news channel from Assam was hacked by a Pakistan-based group of hackers.

The Assam news channel – Time8 – was hacked live broadcast of news was replaced with an image of Pakistani flag.

The Pakistan-based hackers’ group has identified itself as “Revolution PK”.

Additionally, a hymn for Prophet Muhammad ran in the background and tickers reading “Respect Holy Prophet” appeared over the image of Pakistani flag.

Also read: Prophet row: Prohibitory orders imposed in Assam’s 4 districts

This cyberattack is believed to be related to protests that have been reported across India and other parts of the world over ‘insulting’ remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.