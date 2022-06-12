Guwahati: The Assam government hasclamped Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in four districts of Assam banning all sorts of processions, rallies and demonstrations.

The district administrations have imposed prohibitory order in Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Bongaigaon districts apprehending a breach of public peace and tranquility.

Protests broke out in several other parts of the country on Friday against now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

In an order issued by Pankaj Chamua, Additional District Magistrate of Bongaigaon district on Sunday said, “In view of prevailing situation and incidents of protest rallies in several parts of the country by some organizations including few incidents of violence which took place in Ranchi, Cooch Behar, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Kanpur, Prayagraj likelihood such incidents in the district cannot be ruled out.”

On the other hand, an order issued by the Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Cachar District Administration, Dipak Jidung clamping Section 144 CrPC in the district said, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me under section 144 Cr.P.C. I, Dipak Jidung ACS, Addl. District Magistrate, Cachar do hereby promulgate the prohibitory order as prohibit assembly of 5 or more persons at any place of Cachar district.”

He further said that no person shall carry arms, weapons, explosives, lathis and other things which can cause injury except by Army, Para-Military Forces, Police on duty.

“No person or organisations shall take out any procession or rallies agitation protest or hold any public meeting without specific permission from the District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate,” he said.

The order also restricted from busting any crackers or bomb or other sound producing materials and display any fireworks in public places and thoroughfares.

“No person or organisations shall use any loudspeaker/microphone/sound amplifying devices etc without obtaining specific permission from district Magistrate and Addl. District Magistrate, Cachar,” the order reads.

Additionally, the Cachar district administration has deployed adequate security personnel in the sensitive areas of the district to prevent any untoward situation and to maintain law and order situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target.

On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.