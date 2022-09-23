New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar be transferred to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police.

Multiple FIRs were registered against Times Network group editor Navika Kumar in connection with a TV show in which former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made certain controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah said no coercive action should be taken against Kumar and the FIR registered by the Delhi Police to be treated as the lead FIR.

It further added that direction will be applicable to future FIRs which may be registered with respect to the same telecast.

The court also granted Navika Kumar protection from arrest for eight weeks and said she could approach the Delhi High Court with her prayer for getting the FIRs quashed.

The top court relied on the order passed in the Nupur Sharma case.

Kumar had moved the top court against multiple FIRs registered against her in connection with the debate on the channel. The top court has clubbed FIRs in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Delhi.