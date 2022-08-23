Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana on Tuesday suspended one of its MLAs, T Raja Singh, after he allegedly made certain derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Following the suspension order, the BJP has also served him with a show cause notice and asked him to reply within 10 days on why he shouldn’t be expelled.

An order directed to the MLA stated, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect.”

It added, “Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022.”

It may be mentioned that the police earlier arrested MLA T Raja Singh for the alleged derogatory remarks he made against Prophet Muhammad.

T Raja Singh was arrested based on a case lodged after protests broke out in Hyderabad as he released a video where he made the said remarks about the Prophet.

He has been booked under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.