GUWAHATI: The “Akhand Bharat” remark by the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited criticism from neighbouring country of Pakistan.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the statement by senior BJP leader and Chief Minister of Assam calling for Hindutva’s expansionist idea of so-called ‘Akhand Bharat’,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said: “The gratuitous assertion is nothing but a manifestation of the ‘Hindutva’ majoritarian agenda of the ruling BJP and its revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of its neighboring countries as well as its own religious minorities. It is also a reflection of the BJP’s jaundiced view of history and delusional thinking.”

“It is evident that BJP political figures engage in falsehoods and fantasies while pointing fingers at neighbours, including Pakistan. In doing so, they want to divert the attention of the international community from India’s mistreatment and persecution of minorities,” the Pakistan foreign ministry added.

It further stated: “Indian politicians would be well advised to introspect, exhibit maturity, and not indulge in meaningless political rhetoric against other countries merely to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.”

Notably, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made the “Akhand Bharat” remark while reacting to Congress’s “Bharat Jodo” campaign.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for creating “Akhand Bharat”.

“India is united. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Silchar to Saurashtra, we are one. Congress partitioned the country into India and Pakistan. Then Bangladesh was created. If Rahul Gandhi feels apologetic that my maternal grandfather [Jawaharlal Nehru] made mistakes, if he regrets it, then no point of ‘Bharat Jodo’ in Indian territory. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh and strive to create Akhand Bharat,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Notably, “Akhand Bharat” is an idea pushed by the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, under which an “undivided India” includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Tibet and Myanmar.