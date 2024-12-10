Dibrugarh: Once a vibrant hub of biodiversity, the Maguri-Motapung beel near Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Assam‘s Tinsukia district has seen a significant decline in its ecological health following the devastating Baghjan blowout.

Located just 9 kilometers from Tinsukia town, the wetland has historically attracted numerous migratory bird species during the winter months, drawing birdwatchers from around the world.

However, the impact of the oil spill has disrupted this delicate ecosystem.

The devastating Baghjan oil well blowout of June 2020 raged for nearly five months, leaving a trail of destruction.

The fire not only ravaged homes but also severely impacted the delicate ecosystem of nearby Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

This prolonged disaster is considered India’s longest-running oil spill, causing widespread environmental damage and economic loss.

“The Baghjan blowout has severely affected the wetland’s biodiversity,” lamented Nirantar Gohain, an environmental activist.

“Despite its potential to become a world-renowned birdwatching site, the government’s lack of conservation efforts has hindered its development. The wetland, once teeming with migratory birds, now witnesses a significant decline in their numbers,” he said.

Gohain urged the government and tourism department to take immediate steps to revitalize the wetland and capitalize on its tourism potential.

“By promoting eco-tourism initiatives, such as homestay accommodations and traditional boat rides, we can generate employment opportunities for local communities and attract more visitors to the region,” he added.

Ramesh Moran, a local resident, echoed Gohain’s sentiments. “The wetland offers a unique opportunity to observe both resident and migratory bird species, especially during the winter season when rare birds can be spotted. The government should encourage more young people to engage in eco-tourism ventures.”

Retired vice principal of Tinsukia College and avid birdwatcher, Ranjan Kumar Das, expressed concern over the long-term consequences of the oil spill.

“I had predicted this decline in 2006, citing illegal sand mining at the confluence of the Dangari-Dibru River as a major threat. The siltation of the wetland has driven away migratory birds and disrupted the entire ecosystem,” Das said.

As the wetland continues to suffer, urgent action is needed to restore its ecological balance and safeguard its future.

By prioritizing conservation efforts and promoting sustainable tourism, authorities can ensure that Maguri-Motapung beel remains a vital habitat for wildlife and a cherished destination for nature enthusiasts.