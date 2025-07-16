Guwahati: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that Oil India Limited (OIL) has discovered hydrocarbons in the Namrup Borhat?1 well, located in the Dibrugarh district. The state government holds a substantial stake in the well.

Sarma hailed the discovery as a major stride for energy security and Assam’s economic strength. In a social media post, he stated, “OIL has discovered hydrocarbon presence in Namrup Borhat?1 well, where Assam’s government has a significant stake.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A major step forward in energy security and economic resilience.@OilIndiaLimited has discovered hydrocarbon presence in Namrup Borhat-1 well, a well where Govt of Assam holds a significant stake.



This discovery makes Assam the first State Govt to be a direct oil producer,… pic.twitter.com/UXyzWtRBpx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2025

He emphasized that this development confirms the success of oil drilling investments and aids national energy security. He added, “This discovery makes Assam the first state government to become a direct oil producer, validates exploration efforts, empowers Assam with revenue and royalty, and ensures steady energy availability for the country.”

Sarma described the moment as a “proud moment” for the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam holds approximately 12% of India’s natural gas reserves and produces about 50% of the country’s onshore natural gas, underscoring its crucial role as a key energy supplier.