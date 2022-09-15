New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) on Thursday.

UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said the result will be declared around 10 p.m.

Candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

The examination was conducted for admission in 91 universities spread across the country.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced by Thursday afternoon.

On the basis of the result of CUET UG, various universities and colleges will prepare their cut-off list. Based on the cut-off list, students will get admission in the colleges.

Students who want to be a part of various undergraduate courses have appeared for the said examination.

The sixth and final phases of CUET UG 2022 concluded on August 30. The first phase of the examination was held on May 15.

Prof Kumar said 14.90 lakh candidates have registered for all the six phases of the examination and around 60 per cent of them appeared for it.

In India, the examination was held in 444 centres of 239 cities.

The admissions in all the central universities including DU will be done on the basis of the CUET UG score.