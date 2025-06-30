Guwahati: Acting on intelligence inputs from Military Intelligence (Kolkata), security forces arrested an active member of the NSCN (K) Nikki Sumi faction while he was attempting to flee by road to Dimapur in Nagaland.

Responding quickly to the alert, a joint team of 44 Assam Rifles (Khonsa) and Arunachal Pradesh Police, with support from Jorhat Police of Assam, launched a coordinated operation. They intercepted the insurgent in Teok, located in Assam’s Jorhat district, and took him into custody during the escape attempt.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During interrogation, the insurgent revealed the location of a hidden cache in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district. Acting on this lead, the joint forces raided the site and recovered a stockpile of weapons, ammunition, and items suspected to be linked to extortion activities.

Officials confirmed that the operation dealt a blow to insurgent logistics in the region. Investigators are now working to identify the broader network and the motive behind the recovered materials. Security agencies have called the arrest and subsequent recovery a significant step in counter-insurgency efforts in the Northeast.