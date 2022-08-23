Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway successfully rescued 22 minors and a woman during routine checking from August 17 to August 19, 2022, at different trains and railway stations in the Northeast.

RPF also nabbed one person during this period who was involved in human trafficking, NF Railway said in an official statement.

In a recent incident on August 19, the RPF Anti-Human trafficking unit of Katihar and RPF/Post/Katihar(East) jointly conducted a drive in train no. 04653 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Humsafar Express) at Katihar station, it added.

During the drive, they detected five minor boys with one male person.

During interrogation, it was found that the male person was taking the minor boys for child labour.

The male person was taken into custody. Later, the apprehended person along with the rescued boys was handed over to Officer-In charge/Government Railway Police/Katihar for necessary legal action.

In another incident on August 18, an RPF team of New Tinsukia while conducting a routine checking rescued one minor girl from New Tinsukia Railway Station.

Later, the rescued minor was handed over to Childline for safe custody and further course of action.

On August 17, CIB team of RPF/Guwahati, conducted a joint drive with members of Railway Childline at Guwahati station against human trafficking.

During the drive, they rescued three minor boys. In an incident on the same day, the RPF team of Guwahati rescued a missing lady while conducting a regular check at Guwahati station.

Later, the rescued minors and lady were handed over to Railway Childline and family members respectively after proper verification for safe custody and further course of action.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations are vigilant and look out for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian etc.

“Meri Saheli” has been initiated over N. F. Railway and functions round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of helpline no. 139 in case of any exigency.