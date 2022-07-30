Guwahati: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) seized contraband worth over Rs 94.49 lakh from different stations and trains between July 23 and 27, 2022.

The contraband items are morphine, liquor, foreign cigarettes, and cannabis among others, NF railway said in a statement.

The RPF also nabbed four persons for allegedly being involved in the smuggling of the contraband items.

On Wednesday, a team of RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, conducted a joint operation at the Guwahati railway station and seized 730 grams of morphine worth Rs 70 lakh and foreign-made cigarettes valued at Rs 7 lakh from Rajdhani Express.

Three persons were arrested on charges of allegedly transporting the contraband items, it added.

In another operation, the RPF seized liquor valued at Rs 59,000 from the Capital Express at Bagdogra railway station the same day.

The RPF also seized cannabis and liquor worth Rs 16.90 lakh from different stations and trains between July 23 and 26, 2022.

An alleged smuggler was also arrested during one such operation.

The RPF has detected as many as 427 cases of smuggling between January to June 2022 and seized contraband items worth over Rs 16.98 crore, besides arresting 91 persons in connection with the smuggling of these items.