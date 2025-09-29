Guwahati: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday, strongly refuted allegations made by Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi regarding the repatriation of late singer Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains from Singapore.

Addressing the media, Margherita labelled Gogoi’s claims as “false, baseless, and politically motivated,” stating that such misinformation during a period of public mourning was both irresponsible and aimed at exploiting emotions for political advantage.

“Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleged that Assamese expatriates were forced to raise funds for the repatriation. This is completely untrue,” Margherita said.

He clarified that the Indian High Commission in Singapore responded promptly after receiving the official notification.

Margherita explained that he was informed about Zubeen Garg’s death at 1:09 pm IST and immediately contacted the Indian High Commission in Singapore at 1:10 pm.

In response, the High Commission quickly mobilized a team to handle all repatriation arrangements.

He further noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to formally notify the High Commission that the state government would cover all repatriation expenses.

The Chief Secretary sent an official letter on September 20, a day after Garg’s passing.

Following this, the Assam government paid 7,356 Singapore dollars to handle all costs associated with the repatriation.

Margherita also highlighted the Chief Minister’s personal involvement, mentioning that Sarma was present at Delhi airport to receive the mortal remains and remained engaged until the final rites were completed.

Urging political leaders to avoid spreading false information, Margherita said, “Circulating unverified claims during such a sensitive time is not only irresponsible but also deeply disrespectful to Zubeen Garg’s legacy.”