GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh has rubbished the claims made by the Congress party that its vehicles engaged in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were attacked by “BJP goons”.

Assam DGP GP Singh said that no vehicle of the Congress party, participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, were attacked by miscreants.

“There has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the Yatra,” Assam DGP GP Singh said.

The Assam police chief made this statement while reacting to a social media post by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging the attack.

Refuting the allegation, Assam DGP GP Singh said that the state police has “made elaborate arrangements for security” for the Congress party’s Yatra across the state.

“The Yatra has peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh after first leg in Assam,” GP Singh said.

Also read: Assam: Miscreants pull down Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra banners, vandalise Congress vehicles

It may be mentioned here that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged that miscreants carried out a “shameful attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles”.

He also alleged that banners and posters of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were torn by “BJP goons” Lakhimpur district of Assam.

“We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party’s banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam,” Kharge said.

He said: “In the last 10 years, BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India. It wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking democracy.”

Furthermore, the Congress president said that the grand-old party “will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation employed by the BJP government in Assam”.

He added: “Congress party shall take appropriate legal action against these BJP stooges.”

Also read: Assam: On Ram Temple inauguration day, Rahul Gandhi to visit birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev

Notably, the Congress party shared a video clip of the incident in Lakhimpur, where miscreants could be seen pulling down banners of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and vandalising them.

Sources in the Congress party claimed that some of the party workers were also attacked and cars vandalised by miscreants.

“Last night, BJYM (BJP Yuva Morcha) orchestrated the vandalism of Youth Congress-affiliated vehicles,” Assam Congress said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress also informed that the party is planning to file a “robust police complaint” against the incident.

It added: “In response, Congress is planning to file a robust police complaint, urging swift action to apprehend the miscreants aligned with the BJP.”