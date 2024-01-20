GUWAHATI: While, the entire BJP party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, most of the senior Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi will visit the Bordowa ‘Batadrava’ Xatra in Nagaon district of Assam.

This was informed by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday (January 20).

“On January 22, Rahul Gandhi will be in Bordowa Xatra of Nagaon and pay tribute to Sri Sri Shankardev ji,” said Jairam Ramesh.

It may be mentioned here that Bordowa is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankadev.

Srimanta Sankadev was a 15th– 16th century Assamese polymath; a saint-scholar, poet, playwright, dancer, actor, musician, artist social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in the cultural and religious history of Assam.

ABOUT BORDUA XATRA

Bordowa or Bordowa Xatra is a shrine, a centre of art and culture and is the birthplace of a great litterateur, artist, dramatist and founder of Vaishnav dharma in Assam.

It is around 140 km away from the town of Guwahati and is 18 km north-west from Nagaon district of Assam.

The Bordowa Xatra is founded by great saint Srimanta Sankardeva after his return from his first pilgrimage in about 1494 AD.

He found the first Namghar or Kirtanghar at Bordowa and used that place to practice and preach the newly found faith in Puran and Bhagwat.

He used to call the place as Thaan or Dham and not Xatra, which was later called to be as such.

Srimanta Sankardev, at the age of 19, established the Bordowa Than in 1468.