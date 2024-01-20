GUWAHATI: Unknown miscreants in Assam allegedly vandalised and pulled down banners and posters of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

This incident has been reported from Lakhimpur district of Assam on Friday (January 19) night.

The Congress party shared a video clip of the incident in Lakhimpur, where miscreants could be seen pulling down banners of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and vandalising them.

Congress leaders have alleged that few BJP workers were behind the incident.

Sources in the Congress party claimed that some of the party workers were also attacked and cars vandalised by miscreants.

“Last night, BJYM (BJP Yuva Morcha) orchestrated the vandalism of Youth Congress-affiliated vehicles,” Assam Congress said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress also informed that the party is planning to file a “robust police complaint” against the incident.

It added: “In response, Congress is planning to file a robust police complaint, urging swift action to apprehend the miscreants aligned with the BJP.”