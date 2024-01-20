GUWAHATI: Nandil Biswa Sarma, the son of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is likely to file a defamation suit against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to media reports, Nandil Biswa Sarma is likely to file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for the Congress leader’s remarks against the Assam CM’s family.

On January 18, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had reportedly said that the entire family of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, including his children, were “involved in corruption”.

“Be it his wife, or his children, someone or the other from his (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) family is involved in corruption,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi further said that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the “most corrupt CM” in India and could “teach corruption” to other BJP leaders.

Also read: IAF official posted in Assam accused of sex on marriage pretext, bail denied

“Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here (Assam),” Rahul Gandhi had said while addressing a crowd on January 18.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Rahul Gandhi stating that the Gandhi family is the “most corrupt family” in the country.

“According to me, the Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said while speaking to news agency PTI.

It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi is in Assam for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.