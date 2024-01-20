Guwahati: An Indian Air Force official who was posted in Assam is now facing legal troubles as the Bombay High Court dismisses his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case involving a woman he met on a matrimonial portal.

The court has ordered him to surrender before the police by February 2.

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant him pre-arrest bail as he was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman he met on a matrimonial portal.

The court’s decision came after the woman filed a First Information Report (FIR) in July 2022 at Nagpada police station, alleging rape on the false promise of marriage.

According to the complainant, the duo met on a matrimonial website and travelled to various locations, including Goa.

The woman claimed that the man, promising marriage, induced her into a physical relationship. However, he allegedly started avoiding her after she became pregnant.

The revelation unfolded when the woman visited Tezpur in Assam, where the accused was stationed as an IAF automobile technician.

She discovered that he was on leave for his wedding, which had taken place without her knowledge. The police investigation revealed that the man’s sister confirmed his marriage was fixed in March-April 2022 when he visited his parents.

Advocate Harikrishna Mishra, representing the woman, argued that she consented to the physical relationship under the belief that the accused would marry her.

On the other hand, the man’s advocate, Purushottam Chavan, contended that their relationship was consensual.

Justice Karnik, while dismissing the bail plea, remarked, “The man was interacting with the woman in March 2022, and he appeared to be aware that he was shortly to visit his parental home to finalize the proposal which fructified into marriage. This fact was not informed to the woman.”

The court’s decision mandates the Air Force official to surrender to the police by February 2.