Eleven young female achievers from the Northeast were felicitated by NIPER Guwahati on Monday at an event organed on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

Rafiya Yasmin Saikia (Sivsagar), Garima Sharma (Guwahati), Sharmina Begum (Karimganj), Betshwadaphi Warkhyllew (Meghalaya), Gitanjali Mushahary (Gohpur), Noloshri Narzary (Gohpur), Sumshri Narzary (Gohpur), Debangona Tanti (Biswanath Chariali), Bilkis Hussain (Barpeta), Fateha Yasmin (Hojai) and Tribeni Borgohain (Dhakuakhana) were felicitated by Dr. USN Murty, Director NIPER Guwahati.

They were felicitated with a citation and a trophy for the achievements they have shown in the field of literature, sports, art & culture.

These girls have won medals in several competitions in the national and international circuit. The programme was conducted under the umbrella of central government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In his address, the NIPER Guwahati Director congratulated the young female achievers for choosing the unconventional path to find success.

He said that their strong will to succeed will motivate the other young girls from the Northeast to follow their dreams.

He further mentioned that NIPER Guwahati will continue to recognize such talents from the Northeast in the future.

In their acceptance speeches, the young girls expressed gratitude to NIPER Guwahati for recognising their accomplishments and honouring them.

They shared that such efforts would inspire them to achieve more in their lives and contribute to society.

Pinku Baruah, a martial arts instructor who coached three of these awarded girls, spoke highly of the need for support from various sections of society.

She said that such support would improve the facilities in the coaching institutes where more such young girls could be trained.