Guwahati: The CID of Assam police has arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in a fertilizer scam in Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

The CID had earlier registered a case in connection with the scam and conducted raids at various places in Morigaon, Kamrup, Darrang, Cachar, Goalpara, and Darrang districts recently.

Among the arrested people, eight are owners of various retail and wholesale outlets who were selling urea at a much higher price than the rate prescribed by the government.

Some were found hoarding the stocks and diverting them to middlemen and traders, said an official.

The owner of a truck which was used to transfer the diverted urea has also been arrested.

All the nine accused are presently under CID custody for a thorough interrogation.

The wholesalers and retailers were selling the urea at around Rs 350 to Rs 450 per bag against the government’s prescribed rates of Rs 266 per bag.

The CID has formed several teams for conducting searches and verification of urea stocks at various locations in the state.