GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, said that information on the jihadi modules, which were recently busted in Assam by the state police, were provided by none other than peace loving Muslims in the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while lauding the efforts of the peace loving Muslims in the state, said that Jihadi modules are very much active in Assam.

“Hindus cannot provide such information because they cannot go to the villages were such jihadi modules exist,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM also urged all citizens of the state to keep a vigil and inform the police if any suspected activities are noticed.

At least five jihadi modules having links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam were busted in last five months, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The police busted sleeper cells in Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Morigaon and recovered incriminating jihadi literature used for indoctrinating and radicalising gullible youth to join the outfit,” the Assam CM said.

He added: “We also recovered high-end electronic devices used by these jihadis for communication.”

Also read: Assam University to soon have a war museum

He stressed on the fact that all the jihadi modules have links with Madrassas.

The Assam CM further requested the public that if any suspected Imam preaches jihad, the matter should be reported to police.

Indoctrination of Muslim youths in private madrasas by Imams from outside the state is alarming, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“I urge all to stay alert and help administration in overcoming the challenges posed by these jihadis to the state. Peace-loving Muslim groups have already joined hands with us for the cause,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The current situation calls for a higher level of vigilance to defeat these evil forces,” he added.

“Jihadi activity is very different from terrorist or insurgency activities. It starts with indoctrination for several years, followed by active participation in promoting Islamic fundamentalism, and finally going for subversive activities,” the Assam CM said.

“We have already abolished 800 government Madrasas in Assam. But there are many Qawmi madrasas in the state. The citizens, parents should keep watch on these Madrasas and what type of subjects are taught there,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added.