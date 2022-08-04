Guwahati: A War Museum will soon be set at the Silchar Campus of Assam University.

The Executive Council of Assam University has already approved and allocated funds for the establishment of the war museum at its Campus in Silchar.

Also Read: Assam: 11 new Japanese Encephalitis cases reported across state

The registrar of the University in a letter to Brigadier Joshi Narain Dutt Ganesh Dutt Director Directorate of Sainik Welfare, wrote, “Pleased to inform you that the Executive Council of the University approved and allocated fund for establishment of war museum at Assam University, Silchar Campus.”

The letter further read, “Therefore, I take the opportunity to request you to kindly direct your office to take necessary steps in setting up the war museum at the earliest.”

Also Read: Assam: 588 couples tie knot in mass wedding ceremony in North Lakhimpur

The registrar in the letter further mentioned that the expenditure concerning the matter shall be remitted to the account of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Government of Assam.

However, it has not yet been officially announced what will be there in the museum. It may be like a war memorial or it may be a dedicated building consisting of items belonging to wars that the country had been involved in.