SIVASAGAR: A Muslim organisation has ‘banned’ the entry of Lok Sabha MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in as many as seven eastern Assam districts.

The ‘ban’ has been imposed by Upper Assam Muslim Kalyan Parishad.

This action by the organisation came in response to Ajmal’s recent act of ‘disrespecting’ the revered ‘Seleng Sador’ during a party rally in Nagaon district of Assam.

This action of the AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP triggered widespread condemnation across Assam.

The Muslim body ‘banned’ the entry of Badruddin Ajmal into Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts of Assam.

Notably, these seven districts in Assam are also the home of the majority of indigenous Assamese Muslims.

Upper Assam Muslim Kalyan Parishad said that the ban on Ajmal’s entry in the seven districts will continue till the time the Lok Sabha MP tenders an apology for his actions.

What is Seleng Sador?

Seleng Sador, a name that resonates through the heartlands of Assam, is a traditional garment that has gracefully stood the test of time for centuries.

It is a long, rectangular piece of cloth, artfully draped over the body like a shawl, and its cultural significance is as profound as its elegant aesthetics.

Crafted from the exquisite Eri Silk, a product of the Eri silkworm, Seleng Sador boasts durability, softness, and warmth—qualities that have earned it a special place in the hearts of the Assamese people.

Seleng Sador is more than just a piece of fabric; it’s a symbol of tradition, sustainability, and fashion-forward sensibilities.

It is more than just a garment. It is a symbol of Assamese culture.