Guwahati: A 20-year-old youth died mysteriously in the city after he could not handle the defeat of India against Australia in the finals of World Cup Cricket held on Sunday.

The youth who is a student of ITI was visibly upset over the loss that India suffered and which shattered more than a billion hearts.

He apparently didn’t have his dinner properly and went to bed empty stomach but even could not even sleep properly as the parents heard noise from his room during the night.

The youth, identified as Mrinal Majumdar, aged 20 years old, hails originally from Khagrabari village in the Baksa district of Assam.

The family was living in the Birubari area of Guwahati due to his father’s job, who worked as a clerk at NEF Law College.

The parents went to his room on Tuesday morning but he was not responding when they tried to wake him up.

He was rushed to Hyatt Hospital where the doctors there declared him dead.

Later on, his body was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

The deceased Mrinal Majumdar was the only child of the family, and this incident comes as a great shock for the entire family.

The exact cause of the death will only become clear after the post-mortem is conducted.