GUWAHATI: A foreign national has been arrested by the police in Guwahati city of Assam with drugs on Monday (November 20).

The youth, a Nigerian national, was arrested on Monday (November 20) afternoon by officials and personnel of the Dispur police station in Guwahati, Assam.

The arrested Nigerian national has been identified as Chris Brenes (26).

He was, at first, apprehended by locals in Khanapara area of Guwahati in Assam while he was using the drugs.

Later, he was handed over to the Dispur police station officials.

The police recovered a small quantity of brown sugar from his possession.