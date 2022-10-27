Guwahati: Leaders of Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS), a citizens’ group of Assam, will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

ANS president and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and a leader of the civil society organization will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 30 at Hyderabad, the group said in a statement.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra which started on September 7, 2022, at Kanyakumari has already travelled across five states and covered more than 1215 kilometers so far.

“The Yatra joined by more than 100 civil society organizations including Axom Nagarik Samaj under the initiative of social activist Yogendra Yadav has touched the hearts and minds of the people of the places it has already passed through,” the statement added.

Several renowned personalities of Assam have extended their support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed their solidarity with it.

Actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, veteran communist leader Aboni Borthakur, author Apurba Sarma, scholar Indibar Dewri, writer Paramananda Mahanta, scholar Apurba Kumar Barua, singer Loknath Goswami, social activist Manisha Behal, poet Samir Tanti, activist Paresh Malakar, lawyer Santanu Borthakur are among others, who have supported the Yatra.

“This is a most timely campaign to reach out to the people of our country. The spontaneous participation of people in it is already palpable. We feel that in these trying times the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a ray of hope for millions of Indians. Let us spread its message all over the country,” they said in the statement.