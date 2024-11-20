Shillong: A man in East Jaintia Hill, Meghalaya was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire.

While the man was arrested on Tuesday, the incident allegedly took place back in September.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Dahun Dkhar from Latyrke village in East Jaintia Hills.

He was arrested by the West Jaintia Hills Police.

He allegedly set his wife on fire on September 29 over some family dispute.

Following the arrest, Dkhar was remanded to five days of police custody by a local court.

The man had during that time taken his wife to the Jowai Civil Hospital.

She was then referred to the Shillong Civil Hospital in Meghalaya.

However, the man had kept the details of the incident hidden from everyone.

However, on Monday, a relative visited their home in EJH and found out about the entire incident.

They immediately informed the police about the incident and based on the information the police searched Dkhar’s house.

The police found out that Dkhar had threatened his wife to not tell anyone about the incident.

After finding primary evidence, the police finally arrested him from his residence on Tuesday.

The condition of his wife is now being monitored by relatives and the police directly.