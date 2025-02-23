Guwahati: The arrest of Mahbubul Hoque, founder of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), from his Guwahati residence early Friday morning, has has prompted allegations of a personal vendetta by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Police officials stated that Hoque’s arrest is connected to a case registered in the Sribhumi district concerning alleged irregularities during CBSE examinations at Central Public School in Patharkandi.

This school is run by the Education and Research Development (ERD) Foundation, also founded by Hoque, which operates USTM.

Hoque told reporters after his arrest that he was “summoned” by the police for “not allowing students to resort to cheating.” He added, “I haven’t received the FIR copy. I don’t know anything more.”

Police reported a “law and order” situation at the school during the CBSE class 12 physics exam. ERD Foundation principal secretary, Mehjabeen Rahman, denied the allegations of irregularities, stating, “Essentially, we have been accused of not giving students an opportunity to cheat in examinations.”

Critics argue that instead of questioning the principal, staff, or ERD Foundation officials, police directly arrested Hoque immediately after the incident at the school, suggesting a targeted approach.

Some believe USTM has been in CM Sarma’s crosshairs since Hoque established the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC).

Sources suggest that CM Sarma is targeting Hoque because many Assam doctors, allegedly mistreated by the government, are planning to join PIMC. “This is one of the main reasons why Sarma is repeatedly targeting the USTM founder,” a source claimed.

This arrest follows a series of recent attacks by CM Sarma against Hoque and USTM. Just days prior, Sarma accused the university of issuing fake degrees, a claim strongly refuted by USTM authorities and Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, who affirmed the university’s legitimacy and UGC recognition.

Sarma’s criticism of USTM began last year, starting with accusations of “flood jihad,” alleging the university’s construction on flattened hills caused waterlogging in Guwahati.

He also criticized the university’s main gate for having three domes, stating it was embarrassing to walk under them and suggesting the addition of a namghar (Assamese prayer hall) and a church.

He further claimed that USTM was engaging in “jihaador baap” by destroying the education system and attacking Assamese culture.

Sarma also threatened an FIR against Hoque for allegedly obtaining a false OBC certificate in 1992.