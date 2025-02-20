Shillong: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has refuted the statements made by Assam Chief Minister, which labeled the university as “fraudulent.”

USTM stated its statutory credentials, academic achievements, and contributions to higher education since its establishment in 2011.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“These statements not only defame the university but also question the credibility of the highest statutory and accreditation bodies of the Government of India,” USTM stated.

The university highlighted its ‘A’ Grade NAAC accreditation, its consistent ranking among the top 200 universities in India by NIRF, and its research achievements, including a 52nd ranking in the Nature Index.

USTM also defended its PhD program, stating it adheres to UGC regulations and involves rigorous scrutiny by external experts from premier institutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The university further cited its patents, research publications, and the success of its students in competitive exams and higher studies.

The university urged the Chief Minister to engage in “fact-based discourse” and welcoming any inquiry or investigation to verify its claims.