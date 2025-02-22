Guwahati: Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) was detained by a police team in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday morning.

As per reports, he was arrested by a police team comprising of Panbazar Police and Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police.

However, the police have not disclosed the exact reason why Hoque was arrested.

He was detained from his residence in Ghoramara area in Guwahati, Assam.

His family too have kept mum on the issue.

Further details to be updated.