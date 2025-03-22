Guwahati: The Media Foundation has presented its prestigious annual journalism awards, celebrating exceptional reporting across various critical areas.

Jatinder Kaur Tur of The Caravan has been awarded the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Media Person of the Year 2024. Tur’s investigative work, focusing on human rights violations, was recognized for its incisive analysis and fearless approach.

Assam’s Rokibuz Zaman, who works with The Scroll, received the Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award for Fearless Journalism 2024 for his powerful stories highlighting the struggles of impoverished minority communities. His reporting shed light on systemic injustices and amplified marginalized voices.

Priyanka Tupe of the digital platform BehanBox was awarded the Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender 2024. Tupe’s reporting on discrimination and violence against women from marginalized communities was praised for its impact in highlighting gender inequities and systemic biases.

The awards were presented at an event at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Friday. The event also featured the 11th BG Verghese Memorial Lecture, delivered by Justice S Muralidhar.

The Media Foundation, established in 1979 after the Emergency, continues to uphold freedom of speech and press. Founded by media stalwarts like B.G. Verghese, Kuldip Nayar, and Arun Shourie, the foundation promotes journalistic excellence through these awards and other initiatives, including The Hoot, India’s first media-watch site, and Media Dialogues.

The Chameli Devi Jain Award, named after freedom fighter Chameli Devi Jain, recognizes women journalists who excel in reporting on social issues, politics, gender justice, human rights, health, and other critical areas.

The Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender, honoring pioneering post-Independence journalist Kamla Mankekar, celebrates excellence in reporting on gender issues and their intersections with India’s socio-political and economic life.

The Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award for Fearless Journalism, instituted in memory of Vishwa Nath, founder of Delhi Press, honors journalists who challenge power structures, expose critical truths, and uphold the public’s right to knowledge.