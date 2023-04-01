IMPHAL: A 26 hour-long kidnapping case relating to the abduction of two drivers from Assam by unknown armed groups in Manipur unfolded when the special commandos of the Manipur Police rushed into the spot on Saturday, police said.

Two drivers from Assam later identified as Rakhikhun Khan, 30, and Abirdur Khan, 28, both from Barbeta district of Assam were kidnapped by the suspected armed men at a place in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The incident occurred when they were driving their Bolero trucks toward Imphal from Guwahati.

They were engaging in the transportation of baby chicks and were reportedly kidnapped at gun points at a spot on the NH-02 Imphal to Dimapur in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district at around 9 am on Friday.

However, intelligent input from the Assam Rifles who are taking close vigils along the NH, the special commandos unit of the Manipur Police under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Th Krishnatombi rushed to the suspected places and launched a rescue operation.

On seeing the advancing commandos, the kidnappers fled from the scene leaving the two possible victims at around 11 pm on Saturday, the rescued drivers said.

The drivers were released unharmed 26 hours after they were kidnapped, the police said, adding that they were rescued unharmed along with the 2 vehicles and baby chicks.

However, the identity of the kidnappers remained unknown.