Imphal: In a disturbing development amidst ongoing communal violence in Manipur, police on Thursday recovered a human skull, skeletons, and an arsenal of weapons in separate operations across the state.

A team from Sugnu police station unearthed a human skull and skeletons near Zou Veng village in southern Manipur.

Forensic experts collected the remains and sent them to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences mortuary for further investigation.

Police suspect a link between the discovery and the 32 individuals currently listed as missing due to the ongoing violence.

Security forces from both state and central governments continued intensive search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur districts.

During such searches in Kangpokpi district alone, the past 24 hours a large number of weapons cache, including, One 7.62mm AK-47 assault rifle, One 7.62mm AK-47 rifle magazine, two 36 HE hand grenades, two 81mm mortar HE bombs, three 80 WP smoke grenades, one .22 pistons, three detonators and seven 7.62 mm live rounds were recovered.