Imphal: A total of 1,729.662 kg contraband drugs were disposed of at Shija Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility in Lamdeng in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Saturday.

The disposal of drugs was a part of the regional meeting on drug trafficking and national security held in Guwahati on Saturday.

“The disposal of drugs is carried out as a part of Regional Meeting on Drug Trafficking and National Security held at Guwahati in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, cooperative ministers and chief ministers of the entire north-eastern states,” IGP Themthing Ngashangva said.

Home minister Shah virtually witnessed the disposal of drugs after the meeting.

IGP Ngashangva said the contraband drugs disposed of included 6.319 kg of heroin powder, 18.619 kg of Amphetamine tablets (WY), 1,704 kg of contraband ganja, 595 gram of Spasmo Proxyvon, and 129 gram of N-10 tablets.

He said the drugs disposed of as per the instruction of the Court for pre-trial and post-trial destruction are related to 57 major cases.