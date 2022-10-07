IMPHAL: A low-intensity bomb blast has been reported from outside the residence of a former MLA in Manipur.

An IED exploded outside the residence of former Manipur MLA Khwairakpam Loken Singh in Imphal West district.

The bomb blast partially damaging the gate of the residence of Loken Singh, Manipur police informed.

The bomb blast was reported late on Thursday evening at Kwakeithel Takhellambam Leikai area in Imphal West district of Manipur.

No arrest has been made in connection with the incident thus far.

According to reports, the bomb blast took place soon after Loken Singh entered his house.