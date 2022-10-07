IMPHAL: Two persons have been arrested by the police in Manipur with drugs.

The two persons were arrested from Kakching district in Manipur.

A total of 809 grams of heroin were seized from the possession of the arrested persons in Manipur.

Manipur police infirmed that the drugs were seized from a vehicle after it was frisked by the police at a checkgate under Pallel police station.

The four-wheeler tried to escape when it was being asked to stop at the checkgate, said Manipur police.

The police, however, managed to stop the vehicle, which led to the recovery of the contraband.

The heroin consignment was contained in as many as 65 soap boxes.

The seized drugs and the arrested persons have been handed over to the Kakching police station in Manipur for further investigation.