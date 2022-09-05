Delhi: Anil Chauhan, known to be “India’s Biggest car thief” with a record of stealing more than 5,000 cars across the country was arrested by Delhi Police recently.

The police on Monday informed that based on specific input, 52-year-old Chauhan was arrested.

He is known to be the boss of a gang involved in thousands of grand theft auto.

He has been named in as many as 180 cases across the country.

The police said that after his arrest, they recovered six country-made pistols along with seven live cartridges from him.

They also found one stolen motorcycle and one stolen car from the accused.

It may be mentioned that the accused is originally from Assam’s Sonitpur district and started stealing vehicles in 1998.

He has a record of stealing over 5000 vehicles from various parts of India.

He was arrested many times earlier and was convicted for five years in a criminal case at Nizamuddin police station.

It may also be mentioned that Anil Chauhan was a Class-I contractor in the Assam government.