Guwahati: The Majuli District Administration is ready for foolproof counting of votes for the Bye-election of the 99-Majuli (ST) constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Nitin Khade reviewed Counting arrangements with the DEO of Majuli.

He directed that all laid down instructions of the Commission must be adhered to. He also directed that compliance with COVID guidelines must be ensured at each counting hall.

Accordingly, the concerned DEO has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in Majuli LAC.

Foolproof security measures are taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process. Three-layer security arrangements are made in the counting centre.

The Commission has designated RO and AROs for the purposes of counting.

The counting will start at 8.00 AM on Thursday. The result of every round will be available at the ECI website https://results.eci.gov.in.

It can also be seen with the help of the Voter Helpline App. The media persons will also be informed about the counting trend from time to time.