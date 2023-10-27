GUWAHATI: Assam’s Lumding railway station, under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway), has been awarded with the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification, by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in recognition of providing high-quality and nutritious food to the rail passengers.

The Lumding railway station has been able to meet the criteria set by the FSSAI thus becoming the third railway station under the NF Railway after the Guwahati railway station and Katihar’s Harishchandrapur railway station to get this status.

The certification has been awarded for a period of two years; October 19, 2023 to October 18, 2025.

In its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to rail passengers, the NF Railway has further planned to take up more stations of Assam in the future which includes the Rangia and Tinsukia railway stations to qualify as the ‘Eat Right Station.’

Previously, the Guwahati railway station in Assam had been awarded with the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by FSSAI for a two-year period; June 2, 2023 to June 2, 2025.

The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is awarded by the FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

This certification is being awarded by the FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to rail passengers.

The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement, a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.