Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita took charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command on Tuesday.

Notably, Rana Pratap Kalita is first from Assam and Northeast as a whole, to have been appointed to such a senior position in the Army.

Lt General Kalita took over charge from Lt General Manoj Pande as the latter has been appointed as the vice chief of Army staff.

Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita hails from Rangia town in Assam.

He is an alumni of Sainik School Goalpara, Assam.

Also read: Arunachal abduction case: My son was tortured by Chinese PLA, alleges Miram Taron’s father

He was an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Lt General Rana Pratap Kaita was commissioned in 9 Kumaon Regiment in 1984.

He had commanded the 3 Corps and was also the Chief of Staff of Eastern Command before being appointed as Director General – Manpower Planning and Personnel Services at Army Headquarters.

Lt General Kalita is a recipient of Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Sena Medal (VSM).