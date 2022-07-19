New Delhi: A video showing a little girl asking Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people “like he did” has won the hearts of the internet.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the little girl, asked, “When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through waters to help people. Can I become the Chief Minister by helping flood-affected people?”

Shinde, humouring her, said, “Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this.”

The girl, identified as Annada Damre then asked Shinde to promise to take her to Guwahati during Diwali this year.

“Sure, we will go. You want to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati?” Shinde asked. Annada said yes.

Last month, Eknath Shinde led a rebellion with at least 39 Shiv Sena Members of Legislative Assembly which ultimately forced former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to step down.

The Eknath Shinde-led camp arrived at Guwahati on June 22 were camping in Radisson Blu hotel.

Eight days later, Shinde and his deputy, the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, took oath on June 30.