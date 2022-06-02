The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) has sought a judicial inquiry into the spree of “extra-judicial killings” in the state.

AAMSU has written to the chief justice of the Gauhati high court urging it to initiate a judicial inquiry into the May 21 custodial death at Batadrava in Nagaon that led to the arson of the Batadrava police station.

Later, the prime accused in the Batadrava police station arson case also died in a “road accident” in Nagaon district of Assam.

The minority students’ body also sought judicial inquiry into the other alleged “extrajudicial killings” in Assam.

The letter from AAMSU general secretary Imtiaz Hussain also condemned the demolition of houses of the accused in Batadrava police station arson case.

AAMSU termed the demolition of the accused as “illegal act, arbitrary, undemocratic and unconstitutional to the core”.

”This is a challenge to the principles of Rule of law and the duties of a welfare state which will give rise to a military state which is against the spirit of our much hailed democracy all over the globe and we appeal for the redressal of the grievances and for the ends of justice that has been denied,” the letter read.

“We urge the Chief Justice to take necessary steps and appropriate measures by ordering a judicial enquiry in the entire matter and take strict action against those guilty of violating the human rights as guaranteed under the Constitution of India and for challenging the Rule of Law by,” the letter added.