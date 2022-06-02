A person has been arrested by the Assam police for allegedly duping students by promising them admission into medical colleges.

The person was arrested by a team of officials of Assam police’s criminal investigation department (CID) from Siliguri in West Bengal.

The arrested person hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, informed Assam police.

The person had allegedly duped students by promising them of admissions in medical colleges for MBBS and BDS courses.

“He was produced before a local court for transit remand and is being brought back to Assam for further lawful action,” Assam police stated in a statement.

Also read: Assam Floods: Death toll reaches 38, two new cases reported on Wednesday

The person was arrested in connection with a case that was registered in 2014 based on complaints of several victims.

The victims in their complaint alleged that they paid huge sums of money to the accused person for admission of their wards in medical colleges.

“The accused published a fake advertisement in a newspaper with contact details like email and phone numbers for admission to medical and dental colleges. The victims contacted him and paid a huge sum for admission of their wards,” Assam police said.

“The movement of the accused person was continuously traced. Two teams of CID, Assam were formed and sent to Siliguri and Ghaziabad to apprehend the person,” the statement further stated.