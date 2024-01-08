Jodhpur: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed confidence that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) will provide tap water to every rural household in Assam and the Northeast before the December 2024 deadline.

During an interactive session with journalists from Assam, he praised the region’s progress and acknowledged the challenges faced.

Though starting with a mere 1.25% coverage, Assam has surged to 69.96%, supplying tap water to nearly 49 lakh rural homes.

The state is expected to cross the 70% mark soon, even while tackling issues like dry connections in some areas. Retrofitting existing infrastructure and building new schemes are driving the mission forward.

Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh lead the pack with over 98% coverage, while Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya are steadily catching up. This collective effort paints a promising picture for the entire region.

Shekhawat highlighted the national JJM’s achievement of 72% coverage, with nine states already providing tap water to all rural households. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving 100% coverage by December, despite the pandemic’s disruptions.

Dismissing any talk of an extension, Shekhawat emphasized the unwavering focus on meeting the target within this year.

He acknowledged the diverse geographical challenges faced by different states, ranging from abundant to scarce water resources.

However, he expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of the Centre and states to overcome these hurdles.