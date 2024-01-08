JORHAT: Two more persons have been arrested by the Assam police in connection with the Jorhat grenade blast case.

This was informed by superintendent of police (SP) of Jorhat district in Assam – Mohan Lal Meena.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajpal Gogoi and Biplab Baruah from Demow in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The grenade blast targeted the Lichubari Military Camp in Jorhat district of Assam.

Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I has claimed responsibility for the grenade blast that took place in Jorhat district of Assam on December 14 last year.

According to the police, Biplab Baruah and Rajpal Gogoi had transported two grenades in a four-wheeler and left them at Teok in Jorhat district of Assam.

Biplab and Rajpal, police said, transported the grenades at the orders of ULFA-I leader Aiseng Asom.

Jorhat SP Mohan Lal Meena said: “A grenade lobbing incident at the Lichubari Military Camp in Jorhat was reported on December 14, 2023. As a result, a case was registered. On December 28, we made two arrests as part of the investigation: Achyut Gogoi and Biraj Kachari.”

“An unidentified individual transferred Rs 5000 into his bank account. We discovered through a technical analysis that the individual who had sent the funds to Biraj was Rajpal Gogoi of Demow. In the meantime, Biplab Baruah, a Demow inhabitant, was taken into custody as well,” he added.

Later, the grenades were retrieved by Achyut Gogoi and Biraj Kachari from Teok in Jorhat district of Assam, who eventually lobbed them at the Lichubari Miltary camp as planned, the Assam police said.

“Biplab also confessed that he and Rajpal delivered another grenade in Sivasagar, and that the crime is being investigated by the Sivasagar police. We have yet to determine how the grenades arrived in Assam,” said SP Mohan Lal Meena.