Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Tinsukia: In a heartening act of wildlife rescue, an Indian Scops Owl (Otus bakkamoena) was saved after suffering an injury in a road accident last night in Upper Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident occurred when the owl suddenly flew across the road and collided with a moving bike, reportedly due to disorientation or confusion caused by artificial lights.

According to eyewitnesses, the owl struck the bike’s front side and immediately fell to the ground. The rider remained unharmed, but the owl sustained visible injuries to one of its wings. Unable to fly, the bird was left vulnerable and in pain.

Fortunately, a local wildlife volunteer spotted the injured owl nearby and promptly intervened. The volunteer carefully picked up the bird and placed it in a safe enclosure. Soon after, they contacted the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) for expert medical advice and assistance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The volunteer informed WTI officials, who immediately began treatment. Caretakers are closely monitoring the owl and providing appropriate care. Wildlife rescuers hope the bird will fully recover and return to its natural habitat soon.

The Indian Scops Owl actively inhabits forests, farmlands, and wooded areas across the Indian subcontinent and remains primarily nocturnal.

Measuring about 23–25 cm in length and weighing between 100–170 grams, it plays a key role in controlling insect and rodent populations. Though listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List, the species faces localized threats due to urbanization, road accidents, and habitat loss.

India protects the owl under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits anyone from hunting, capturing, or trading it. Authorities can penalize those who harm protected wildlife with fines or imprisonment of up to three years. Individuals must report injured wildlife to the Forest Department or a registered wildlife NGO.

Speaking on the rescue, Devajit Moran, a conservationist associated with the case, stated, “Owls are essential to the ecosystem. Every rescue effort matters, not just to the individual animal but to the broader balance of nature.”

The incident highlights the growing importance of community-led conservation and the critical role played by trained wildlife workers in ensuring the safety of Assam’s rich biodiversity.