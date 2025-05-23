Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Doomdooma: Wildlife workers rescued a large monitor lizard from a residential area at Tingrai in Tinsukia district of upper Assam, on Friday at 4 pm, said Devajit Moran, a wildlife rescuer.

Residents spotted the lizard and quickly contacted Moran, whose team specializes in rescuing wild animals.

Acting on the call, Moran and his team began tracking the reptile, which had been moving through the neighborhood.

” Earlier, the people had been killing the animal whose existence is in danger. But after working for decades with people, they contact. We’re grateful for their cooperation,” Moran said.

“We skillfully tracked and rescued the lizard around 4 pm,” Moran said. “It appeared disoriented, likely trying to return to its natural habitat after being displaced.

These reptiles, accorded the highest protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act in India.

After undergoing a health check-up at a veterinary facility, the lizard will be released into its natural habitat. The release will follow all necessary protocols in coordination with the Forest Department and the NGO.