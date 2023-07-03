Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the return of heavy rainfall in the Northeast especially in Assam and Meghalaya this week. The monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal are expected to contribute to this weather pattern.

Over the next five days, most of Northeast India can expect light to moderate showers, lasting until Friday (July 7).

Some areas may experience more intense weather, with isolated parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm – 224.5 mm), as per the IMD forecast.

Furthermore, on Monday (July 3), parts of Assam and Meghalaya may witness extremely heavy downpours (exceeding 204.5 mm), which could worsen the already dire conditions in flood-affected regions.

Given the rising concerns about disasters, the IMD has issued various warnings for the Northeast states this week. Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh have been placed on an orange alert (indicating the need to be prepared for hazardous weather) until Tuesday (July 4).

The remaining states will remain on a yellow watch (indicating the need to stay updated) until Friday. Starting Wednesday, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh will also be under the yellow watch.

It is uncertain whether this round of rainfall will help the states recover from their monsoon rainfall deficits.

In June, only Assam and Meghalaya received ‘normal’ amounts of rain, while Arunachal Pradesh (309 mm against the normal of 439 mm) and N.M.M.T. (244 mm against the normal of 342 mm) experienced rainfall deficits, according to the IMD.